Friday, April 13, 2018

Hong Kong dollar touches red line

 

Advertisement

HongKong . Hong Kong’s de facto central bank said it would not necessarily step into the currency market to support the local dollar despite it touching the bottom end of its trading band Thursday.

As trading began in Asia, Hong Kong’s dollar fell to HK$7.85 against the US dollar -- the lower limit of its permitted HK$7.75-7.85 band -- for the first time since the range was introduced in 2005.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said it is required to buy the local currency at HK$7.85 to US$1 under the city’s Linked Exchange Rate System if such requests were made by banks.

But the authority added that this practice, known as the weak-side Convertibility Undertaking, will not be automatically triggered. (AFP)


advertisement

In The Headlines

Sh100.5billion set aside to build hospitals in 67 municipalities-Govt

The government has set aside Sh100.5billion in the 2018/19 financial year to construct hospitals

RC Makonda's crusade on abandoned children, a wakeup call-MP

Dodoma Special seats Member of Parliament, Fatma Toufiq(CCM), said on Friday April 13 that Dar es

  • News
    Scores faint at burial of Arusha flood victim  
  • News
    Tanzanian fishermen in Indian Ocean reminded on Kenyan laws  
  • News
    Govt explains expenditure  
  • News
    Govt vows to embrace Sokoine ideals  