M-Pesa receives GSMA certificate

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Vodacom M-Pesa yesterday received the GSMA Mobile Money Certification at the Mobile 360 event in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, demonstrating the Tanzanian company’s commitment to providing secure and reliable services.

The award is also a demonstration of an intentional effort to protect the rights of consumers and to combat money laundering and terrorism financing, the company said in a statement yesterday.

Vodacom M-Pesa met all necessary benchmarks to receive the GSMA Mobile Money Certification, which adheres to high standards for safeguarding of customer funds, service security, safeguarding of customer data and privacy, and mitigation against money laundering, terrorist financing, and fraud risks. “This certification validates Vodacom Tanzania’s alignment to the application of consistent risk mitigation and consumer protection practices across key areas of business. Being the largest mobile money network in Tanzania, the certification provides an edge for the company in a competitive market and increases the consistency of the company’s service offerings and solutions being one of the first operators to receive this certification,” said Ian Ferrao, the Vodacom Tanzania’s managing director

The GSMA certification comes as Vodacom M-Pesa marks its 10th year anniversary operations in Tanzania. In the last decade, M-Pesa has been transforming lives and driving financial inclusion in Tanzania through offering money transfer services.


