Sanlam Life sets aside funds for community projects

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Kondoa. In marking 100 years since its establishment, Sanlam Life and Sanlam General, has set a total of Sh147 million aside annually for three straight years to finance community projects in Tanzania.

The company’s officials have their eyes set on construction of infrastructural facilities for government schools. The construction will specifically target schools with special needs in various regions in the country.

This initiative was revealed by the chief executive officer of Sanlam Life Tanzania, Mr Khamis Suleiman during the launch of a building for two classes at Lusango Primary School in Kondoa District, Dodoma, which cost Sh49 million.

He said Sanlam, which is headquartered in South Africa and deals with life and general insurance, had set aside the money that is aimed at building classrooms, toilets and other facilities after realising pitfalls and importance of education in the country.

They are doing so as part of the company’s centenary celebrations.

“This is a three-year project in which each year a total of Sh147 million will be spend on improving infrastructure in earmarked schools. This year we have started with Dodoma ( Kondoa), Mbeya, Mwanza and Zanzibar,” said Suleiman.

The Kondoa District Commissioner, Ms Sezaria Veneranda, who represented the Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Mr Binilith Mehenga in the event, commended Sanlam for supporting the phase-five government’s efforts to provide quality education.

Speaking earlier at the event, the Kondoa District Council Deputy Chairman, Mr Hija Suru called on residents of the district to properly manage the projects in order to realise not only the efforts of the company, but also that of the Kondoa Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, who played an instrumental role in negotiating the grant deal.