Etihad backs autism awareness

Abu Dhabi. Etihad Aviation Group has organised a series of events and activities in cooperation with Emirates Autism Society to support the world autism awareness month in April.

The group hosted an awareness workshop at its training academy in the first week of the month where experts made informative presentations.

Sheena Kathleen Reynolds, an occupational therapist from the Wilson Centre for Child Development was one of the presenters and a short documentary named “Lemonade” which highlighted the difficulties, hopes and aspirations of families of autistic adults was also broadcast to the audience

An exclusive innovation gallery of artwork and robots crafted by individuals with autism was also held in conjunction with the staff event. (AFP)

Khaled Al Mehairbi, senior vice president of Etihad’s Abu Dhabi Airport Operations said: “We are delighted to cooperate with Emirates Autism Society to increase awareness of autism in the hope of improving the lives of children and adults with autism and better integrate them into society. We look forward to continuing our support of Autism Awareness Month within the UAE.” (Agencies)