Digital product unveiled to promote domestic tourism

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.natiomedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A new digital product, namely, Safari Wallet, has been developed in order to promote domestic tourism in Tanzania.

The product was created by university graduates to encourage Tanzanians to save funds for their annual safaris.

According to Kwe2Africa.Com, this innovative product was developed through the Dar Technohama Business Incubator (DTBi) under the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (Costech) aimed at providing training to youth to achieve their goals.

The platform, which was designed by graduates in 2011, started its implementation in 2016. It is expected to start its full operation by end of this year.

Company’s founder Iddy John told The Citizen yesterday that Safari Wallet is a product that gives customers a chance to save money by depositing small amounts until one has saved enough to meet the requirements of one’s safari.

Currently, the innovators are seeking $63,000 so as to expand the product for the market. Mr John thanked DTBi for working on their idea to improve it and that the engagement not only expanded their network, but was also an eye opener.

“The incubator exposed us through such means as conferences and training , all helping us to acquire new knowledge”.

A report titled ‘International Visitor Exit Survey Report’ published in 2016 under the collaboration of the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) showed that tourism sector continued to grow in the country, with the number of arrivals going up by 12.9 per cent to 1,284,279 from 1,137,182 recorded in 2015.