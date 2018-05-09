Airtel designs plans to help youth to employ themselves

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Airtel Tanzania through Airtel Money has decided to offer self-employment opportunities to millions of Tanzanians by launching partnership investments to all Airtel Modern shops in the country.

To the lucky investors, Airtel Company will offer all necessary requirements including shop branding, floating their Airtel Money accounts and modern mobile phones which will help them run their Airtel shops.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday when announcing the partnership, Airtel Tanzania director of marketing, Mr Isaac Nchuda, said that the telecom is committed to making sure that Tanzanians have an opportunity of self-employment through Airtel Money.

Airtel Fursa offers an opportunity to youth to showcase their talents which they need to achieve. Up to now, hundreds of youth in the country have benefited through Airtel Fursa and have been able to employ themselves.

“Through Airtel Money shop branch, we are sure thousands of youth will be able to employ themselves and change their living standards, “ said Mr Nchuda.

Airtel has so far opened various Airtel Money shops across the country being an opportunity to Tanzanians to get employment. Apart from being self-employment to Tanzanias, this will bring closer Airtel services and products to her customers.

“All the Airtel Money branches look alike and they are in places where they are easily accessible for customers to get services and products.

“This will ease the burden that Airtel customers used to shoulderwhile they were in need of such services,” said Mr Nchuda.