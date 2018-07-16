Performance of domestic firms improves slightly at Dar bourse

By Halili Letea @hletea news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The performance of locally-listed companies at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) ended the week with a slight improvement as cross-listed equities fell.

The Tanzania Share Index (TSI) which measures the performance of local listed companies increased by 0.73 per cent to 4,207.36 points on Friday due to gains made in some counters.

The self-listed DSE was one of the top local gainers after its share appreciated by 4.94 per cent to Sh1,700. DSE was among the top Friday movers with the turnover of Sh19.4 million from trading 11,410 shares in one deal.

Other top movers include CRDB Bank and TBL Group.

Active counters on Friday were Vodacom Tanzania and National Investment Company Ltd (Nicol).

On the other hand, the DSE Share Index (DSEI) which measures the performance of all listed equities decreased by 21.18 per cent to 2,293.39 points on Friday after some cross-listed companies lost.

Some cross-listed companies which depreciated included Acacia by 14.68 per cent to Sh3,430 and Nation Media Group (NMG) which dropped by 14.96 per cent to Sh1,990.

Uchumi Supermarkets Ltd (USL) also decreased by 14.29 per cent to Sh30 while the East African Breweries Ltd (EABL) decreased by 9.14 per cent to Sh4,770 on Friday.

Foreign investors dominated the Friday trading in which they accounted for 94.12 per cent of the Sh222.45 million turnover.

The foreign investors injected much of their money into Tanzania Breweries Company (TBL) counter.

The DSE total market capitalisation dwindled to Sh22.11 trillion on Friday from Sh22.31 trillion on Thursday.