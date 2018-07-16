You can now recall wrongly sent cash on Tigo Pesa

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Subscribers with Tigo Pesa will now be able to recall their wrongly sent money within seconds, thanks to the new features in the mobile money service.

This is happening as part of Tigo’s initiatives to tranform Tigo Pesa into a full financial services platform, Tigo’s chief officer for mobile financial services, Mr Hussein Sayed, said at the weekend.

The invention is part of what Tigo Pesa is marketing in its new campaign dubbed: “Tigo Pesa Ni zaidi ya Pesa” - literally translated as “Tigo Pesa is more than money”.

“The service to recall the money is now available on the Tigo Pesa menu and it offers subscribers a chance to recall their wrongly sent money as soon as they realise that they have transferred the cash to the wrong person,” he said.

This, he said, was in response to complaints from several subscribers who have been saying that recalling the money, sent wrongly, was taking too long.

“Instead of calling our customer services, you can simply recall the money on your own...Once you ask for the money to be recalled, the recipient will receive a message and as soon as he/she accepts, then within the shortest possible time, the money will be back in your wallet,” he said.

Should the recipient refuse, the money will be kept safely until both parties agree on the next course of action through a call to the usual customer services department.

Throughout the campaign period, Tigo will show the public the road that its Tigo Pesa has traversed during the past year, showing a number of innovative payment services that the platform was the first to come up with in the history of mobile money services in Tanzania.