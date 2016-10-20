Thursday, October 20, 2016

2 winners to get Sh43m in Tigo’s innovation award

In Summary

  • The competition seeks to identify and support social entrepreneurs with digital tools and technology to improve communities and impact future generations.
Advertisement
By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tigo Tanzania, in collaboration with a non-profit organization, Reach for Change launched its 5th annual ‘Tigo Digital Change-makers’ award competition on Tuesday in which two winners stand a chance of pocketing a total of Sh43 million.

The competition seeks to identify and support social entrepreneurs with digital tools and technology to improve communities and impact future generations.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, Tigo’s corporate responsibility manager Woinde Shisael said this year, the mobile phone firm is looking for innovations that focus on education, broadening digital inclusion and those that support entrepreneurship.

Ms Shisael explained that the Tigo Change-makers award is the great way to support the best and the brightest social innovators that the country has to offer, empowering them to change society via digital solution.

Through the initiative, Tigo is already supporting nine social entrepreneurs.

Ms Carolyne Ekyarisiima, who is working to bridge the gender gap in information and communication technology through her social enterprise, ‘Apps and Girls’, is one of those who have benefited from the award.

Last year, Ms Ekyarisiima impacted over 1,000 countrywide girls through coding clubs in schools, workshops and exhibitions.

advertisement

In The Headlines

2  hours ago

3,000 lives lost to food poison yearly: experts

Tanzania loses over Sh550 billion ($264 million) with at least 3167 people dying annually due to

1  hour ago

Two North Korean vessels seized in Zanzibar

Two North Korean ships have been seized by the government in Zanzibar for using Tanzania’s

  • News
    Burundi hails Tanzania’s ‘remarkable’ reform drive  
  • News
    Govt to recruit 1,400 workers for Muhimbili health centre  
  • Politics
    Bavicha’s 7-day ultimatum to govt over loans to students  
  • News
    Fear as govt goes after fake certificates  