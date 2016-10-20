2 winners to get Sh43m in Tigo’s innovation award

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tigo Tanzania, in collaboration with a non-profit organization, Reach for Change launched its 5th annual ‘Tigo Digital Change-makers’ award competition on Tuesday in which two winners stand a chance of pocketing a total of Sh43 million.

The competition seeks to identify and support social entrepreneurs with digital tools and technology to improve communities and impact future generations.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, Tigo’s corporate responsibility manager Woinde Shisael said this year, the mobile phone firm is looking for innovations that focus on education, broadening digital inclusion and those that support entrepreneurship.

Ms Shisael explained that the Tigo Change-makers award is the great way to support the best and the brightest social innovators that the country has to offer, empowering them to change society via digital solution.

Through the initiative, Tigo is already supporting nine social entrepreneurs.

Ms Carolyne Ekyarisiima, who is working to bridge the gender gap in information and communication technology through her social enterprise, ‘Apps and Girls’, is one of those who have benefited from the award.