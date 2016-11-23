200 Chinese traders for taxation training

By Dunstan Mhilu @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. In an effort to expand the tax base, the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has reached out to Chinese traders.

TRA and the Chinese Embassy in Dar es Salaam will Chinese train traders on the need pay tax and contribute towards Tanzania’s development, the TRA director for taxpayer services and education, Mr Richard Kayombo, said.

One such training programmes will be held on Friday where at least 200 businesspeople from China are expected to attend.

“The training will be conducted at the premises for the Bank of Tanzania and it will focus on Chinese businesses and the need for them to be paying taxes for the development of Tanzania,” said Mr Kayombo.

The training will expose Chinese traders to laws and regulations governing the conduct of businesses.