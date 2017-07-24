25 Turkish companies set for Dar trade forum

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) in collaboration with the Turkish Exporters Assembly and Turkish Embassy in the country are hosting a business forum for Turkish companies in Tanzania slated for July 27 this year.

Speaking on Monday in Dar es Salaam, TPSF executive secretary, Mr Godfrey Simbeye, said 25 companies from Turkey are expecting to participate in the forum.

"The objective of the forum is to foster economic and business relations between Turkey and Tanzania as well as exchange business experience between the two countries," noted Mr Simbeye.

He said during the forum there will be an opportunity for business networking and business match-making between Turkish and the Tanzanian companies.

According to the commercial councilor from the Turkey embassy in the country, Mr Onur Tekyildiz, the forum will focus on the sectors like electronics, agricultural machinery, iron and metal products, textile and raw materials.