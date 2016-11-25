4 Whitedent clients win promo cars

By Melody David @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Four Dar es Salaam residents yesterday drove home a vehicle each, thanks to an initiative by the city-based Chemicotex Company.

The toothpaste manufacturer presented a Suzuki Alto K10 vehicle worth Sh20 million to each of the four after they emerged winners in the firm’s Whitedent promotion.

In total, 25 Tanzanians have been awarded the Suzuki Alto K10 each to bring the total amount that the company has spent on the promotion to Sh500 million, according to the Whitedent Sales Manager, Ms Stella Matei.