4 Whitedent clients win promo cars

Dar es Salaam. Four Dar es Salaam residents yesterday drove home a vehicle each, thanks to an initiative by the city-based Chemicotex Company.
The toothpaste manufacturer presented a Suzuki Alto K10 vehicle worth Sh20 million to each of the four after they emerged winners in the firm’s Whitedent promotion.
In total, 25 Tanzanians have been awarded the Suzuki Alto K10 each to bring the total amount that the company has spent on the promotion to Sh500 million, according to the Whitedent Sales Manager, Ms Stella Matei.
“During the course of the promotion, Whitedent promoters went around the country in search of people who were willing to compete for the brand new cars whereby in Dar es Salaam alone, thousands of people were mobilized but eventually four people were able to win,” Ms Mtei said in Dar es Salaam yesterday.