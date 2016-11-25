Friday, November 25, 2016

4 Whitedent clients win promo cars

In Summary

  • The toothpaste manufacturer presented a Suzuki Alto K10 vehicle worth Sh20 million to each of the four after they emerged winners in the firm’s Whitedent promotion.
Advertisement
By Melody David @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Four Dar es Salaam residents yesterday drove home a vehicle each, thanks to an initiative by the city-based Chemicotex Company.

The toothpaste manufacturer presented a Suzuki Alto K10 vehicle worth Sh20 million to each of the four after they emerged winners in the firm’s Whitedent promotion.

In total, 25 Tanzanians have been awarded the Suzuki Alto K10 each to bring the total amount that the company has spent on the promotion to Sh500 million, according to the Whitedent Sales Manager, Ms Stella Matei.

“During the course of the promotion, Whitedent promoters went around the country in search of people who were willing to compete for the brand new cars whereby in Dar es Salaam alone, thousands of people were mobilized but eventually four people were able to win,” Ms Mtei said in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

advertisement

In The Headlines

2 minutes ago

Top brewer’s profits fall as business dynamics change

Beer drinkers are shifting to cheaper options as they align themselves with the new economic

There’s enough liquidity: BoT chief

Bank of Tanzania governor Benno Ndulu yesterday advised bankers to work harder and attract

  • News
    JPM: Why I sacked TRA board  
  • News
    Tanzania, Australia specialists perform rare surgery at MNH  
  • News
    Industrialisation an uphill task, says varsity lecturer  
  • News
    Zambia’s Lungu to visit TZ for stronger bilateral relations  