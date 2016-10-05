4 firms ink deal on seeds insurance

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. Airtel Tanzania, Agriculture and Climate Risk Enterprise Ltd (Acre) Africa, Seed Co Tanzania and UAP Insurance Tanzania yesterday signed a deal.

Under the pact the four institutions will partner in the provision of the first mobile crop insurance in Tanzania. Known as Linda Mbegu (Protect you seeds), the move will enable farmers across the country to insure their seeds, a vital step towards lifting agriculture that employs a large part of the workforce.

Data shows that the majority of farmers rarely invest in quality seeds because of different reasons such as awareness and prospects of their yields.

Speaking during the launch of project here yesterday, Seed Co managing director Clive Mugadza said the programme will hedge small-scale farmers against the consequences of poor rains.