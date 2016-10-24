40,000 homes ‘to get power from mini-grids’

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Over 40,000 households in 160 villages across the country would be connected with electricity by 2020 through mini-grids to be installed by PowerCorner Tanzania, a firm established in 2015 to provide energy access to the rural areas.

A total of $ 140,000 will be spent on the mini-power grid with the connection charges not exceeding $1,000 per village, according to Frederic Madry, the managing director of the Dar es Salaam-based company.

He disclosed this last week at Ketumbeine village in Longido district,the first village in the country to be supplied with electricity under the scheme during the official launching of the project executed through funding Engie Africa, a French multi-national electric utility company.