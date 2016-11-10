5 tech products to revolutionalise ICT

Dar es Salaam. A Pan African technological company has vowed to revolutionise the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) landscape in the country with its five new products as it wants Tanzanians to go abreast with the changing global environment.

Cumii – which has operations across Africa and a member of the Eco-net Group – has said that once adopted, its Internet of Things (IOT) technologies will give Tanzania and Africa in general, the opportunity to catch up with the rest of the world in issues of economic, social and political development.



“The IOT presents Africa the opportunity to catch up with the rest of the world in issues of economic, social and political development. IOT will change lives of millions across Africa by making life safer and simpler. It has positive measurable impact on facets such as agriculture, health, industrialisation, research, energy and commerce, just to mention a few, on the continent,” the Cumii chief executive officer, Mr Norman Moyo said in a statement yesterday.

The products include the ConnectedCar, Connected Health, Connected Home, the Remote Generator Monitoring System and the Asset Tracking system. The Cumii ConnectedCar technology is conducted in partnership with Vodacom Tanzania and is primarily a vehicle and fleet monitoring product.

“The ConnectedCar platform is aligned to the IOT and big data developments being pursued by big technology companies such as Google, Amazon, Samsung and Apple. The platform is able to connect/integrate with over 500 different types of tracking devices available in the market,” he said. As for Connected Health, he said, the main focus is diabetes and hypertension since the two health problems have conditions that are related by over 70 per cent.