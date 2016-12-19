900 women micro-business owners trained in joint initiative

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. More than 900 women micro-business owners in Dodoma and Mbeya regions have graduated a three-month business training course that aimed at empowering them with trading skills.

The training which was funded by ExxonMobil Foundation and implemented in partnership with TechnoServe, Vodacom Tanzania, World Bank’s Africa Gender Innovation Lab and the Center for Global Development targets 3,000 women entrepreneurs.

“We believe that female microbusiness owners, when armed with knowledge of a secure savings method and the right business skills, can identify and take advantage of opportunities to grow their businesses,” said Dr Alexandra Mandelbaum, Country Director of TechnoServe Tanzania, an international NGO which works with enterprising men and women in the developing world to build competitive farms, businesses and industries.