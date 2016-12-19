Monday, December 19, 2016

900 women micro-business owners trained in joint initiative

  • The training which was funded by ExxonMobil Foundation and implemented in partnership with TechnoServe, Vodacom Tanzania, World Bank’s Africa Gender Innovation Lab and the Center for Global Development targets 3,000 women entrepreneurs.
Dodoma. More than 900 women micro-business owners in Dodoma and Mbeya regions have graduated a three-month business training course that aimed at empowering them with trading skills.

“We believe that female microbusiness owners, when armed with knowledge of a secure savings method and the right business skills, can identify and take advantage of opportunities to grow their businesses,” said Dr Alexandra Mandelbaum, Country Director of TechnoServe Tanzania, an international NGO which works with enterprising men and women in the developing world to build competitive farms, businesses and industries.

The trainees were women who are beneficiaries of the Business Women Connect (BWC) project which was launched in 2015 to increase women’s business income in the two regions by introducing them to M-Pawa mobile savings platform and by delivering a comprehensive series of business trainings.


