AAR doubles claims reserve as costs surge

Nairobi. AAR Insurance said Wednesday it has more than doubled its reserves to cover claims amid an expected surge in compensation pay-outs.

The company, which has more than 200,000 customers in Kenya, said it had this year increased its claims reserve to Ksh1 billion compared with about Ksh450 million in 2017.

This signals the company’s profitability is likely to be subdued.

But the insurer termed the move as a short-term trade-off of profits for long-term stability.

AAR Insurance net profit for 2016 fell 23.4 per cent, weighed down by rising claims and higher operating costs.

The insurer’s net earnings dipped to Sh218 million in 2016 from Sh285 million in 2015. AAR insurance paid Ksh3.3 billion last year in claims up from Ksh2.7 billion paid in 2016.

“The surge in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer among others, combined with high service charges, provider-induced utilisation of services, and over-servicing of patients on a fee-for-service basis is really driving the cost of medicare up,” said AAR Insurance group chief executive Caroline Munene in a statement.

AAR is the second largest medical underwriter in Kenya after Jubilee Insurance.

A claims reserve is the money that insurance companies earmark for eventual claim payment.

They are funds set aside for the future payment of incurred claims that have not been settled and, thus, represent a balance sheet liability.

“We have made a conscious decision to increase our provisions for future claims. We have been observing the recent pattern of claims and rising cost of healthcare and are convinced that this is a necessary measure at this point,” said Ms Munene.

More than half of Kenya’s 32 medical insurance firms recorded losses totalling Sh621.64 million in 2016, a 427 per cent increase from 2015.

This is attributed to the high cost of healthcare and undercutting of premiums by some insurers, data by the industry regulator show.

The Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) said 20 out of 32 medical insurance companies succumbed to underwriting losses in the financial year ending December 31, 2016. Medical insurance claims increased to Sh17.6 billion in 2016 respectively from Sh14.6 billion a year earlier, mainly because of increased healthcare costs. (NMG)

Several hospitals have adjusted service fees on items such as outpatient consultation fees and bed charges.