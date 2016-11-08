ATI seeks to double Tanzania schemes

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The African Trade Insurance Agency (Ati) seeks to double its trade and investment facilitation programmes in Tanzania during the coming few years as it seeks to help the country get the needed amount to upgrade its infrastructure, it was announced in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Ati said in a statement yesterday that since inception in 2001, it has facilitated a total of $1 billion (Sh2 trillion) worth of investments and trade into many sectors in Tanzania.

“The institution’s current pipeline could potentially double this amount of Foreign Direct Investment coming into Tanzania over the next few years alone,” the statement reads.

This comes at a time when the Ati is hosting an international conference in Dar es Salaam tomorrow that will bring together key stakeholders from the public and private sectors with the objective of finding solutions to the country’s current energy challenges.

The conference goes with the theme of: “Unlocking Investments to Maximize Tanzania’s Energy Potential, will also explore ways of building more energy capacity to the grid and to help the utility clear its existing debt.

Tanzania is a founding shareholder in Ati, with a $17 million (about Sh37 billion) investment.

The Pan African institution was founded in 2001 by member states of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) with the support of the World Bank and later the African Development Bank to protect investments of potential investors by offering political risk and investment cover and a range of other solutions.