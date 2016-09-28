Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Adopt contract farming, expert urges growers

 

Dar es Salaam. Contract farming (CF) is beneficial because it assures growers of crop markets and boosts agribusiness, an agency has said.

Namaingo Business Agency (NBA) legal officer Payas Moremi told The Citizen recently that since most farmers simply know how to grow crops without knowing where to sell them, contract farming helps them to overcome such challenges.

“Moreover, most farmers are not aware about what to grow and types of crops should be grown at a particular season. It is small wonder that farmers have been complaining about low tomato prices because of crop oversupply,” he said.

He explained that had farmers been aware of contract farming they would not have grown tomatoes without having CF.

“CF is been practiced in China, Vietnam, Japan and most farm producers in developed countries have succeeded in agribusiness because they have agreements with buyers.”


