Aga Khan backs industrial drive

By Ludger Kasumuni @TheCitizenTz lkasumuni@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) is determined to support the current government efforts to bringing about industrial growth.

Addressing participants to commemorate the Birth of Prophet Mohammad on Friday, the president of the Tanzania’s Ismailia Community, Mr Amin Lakhani, said that the AKDN was also rekindling its mission to assist Tanzania for achieving her goal of building an industrial economy.

Mr Lakhani said that all the institutions under AKDN were set for such commitment with recognition that building an industrial economy is the ultimate solution for poverty reduction and increasing the quality of people’s lives.

“His Highness The Aga Khan has established a number of institutions here in Tanzania to alleviate the quality of life of its citizen,” he said in the event which was well attended by policy makers, religious leaders, government leaders and leaders of community-based organisations.