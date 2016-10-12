Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Agriculture bank falls short of capital to reach all players

TADB managing director Thomas Samkyi said the

TADB managing director Thomas Samkyi said the loan applications now stand over Sh70 billion while the bank’s capital is Sh60 billion. 

In Summary

  • TADB managing director Thomas Samkyi said the loan applications now stand over Sh70 billion while the bank’s capital is Sh60 billion.
Advertisement
By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Agriculture Development Bank (TADB) is yet to have sufficient resources for it to cover all farmers’ financial requirements for improved production.

TADB managing director Thomas Samkyi said the loan applications now stand over Sh70 billion while the bank’s capital is Sh60 billion.

The bank has issued Sh4 billion to about 2,000 farmers in four regions since it started operations last year, Mr Samkyi said yesterday when bidding farewell to the outgoing Board of Directors and welcoming the new one that is expected to run the bank in the next three years.

He said that lending to small scale farmers countrywide requires a lot of funds, something that the institution doesn’t have at the moment.

“For the bank to be sustainable, we have to be on top of the game with new initiatives that will enable us increase our revenues to enable us reach most of the stakeholders in the industry,” he said.

According to him, when the bank was being established, it suggested a capital threshold of $500 million with the aim that the bank should at least have Sh200 billion annually.

Meanwhile, new Board chairperson Rosebud Kurwijila said that the bank was established with the aim of bringing positive change to the agricultural sector.

She said the sector was facing a lot of challenges that financial institutions are wary to risk. She said TADB should step in and make it possible for players in the agricultural sector to access bank loans.


advertisement

In The Headlines

23 minutes ago

Bayport loses over Sh5bn in ghost worker defaults

Ghost workers have hit the financial sector hard with rising defaults following the removal of

12 minutes ago

SPECIAL REPORT : New discovery of ancient human footprints in Tanzania

About 14.5 kilometres from Ol Doinyo Lengai (the Mountain of God) in Arusha Region, researchers

  • News
    Traders now seek to benefit from improved airport  
  • News
    What youth think about graft  
  • Sports
    England draws with Slovenia  
  • International
    Gunmen kill 14 in Kabul attack on Shiites marking Ashura  