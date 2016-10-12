Agriculture bank falls short of capital to reach all players

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Agriculture Development Bank (TADB) is yet to have sufficient resources for it to cover all farmers’ financial requirements for improved production.

TADB managing director Thomas Samkyi said the loan applications now stand over Sh70 billion while the bank’s capital is Sh60 billion.

The bank has issued Sh4 billion to about 2,000 farmers in four regions since it started operations last year, Mr Samkyi said yesterday when bidding farewell to the outgoing Board of Directors and welcoming the new one that is expected to run the bank in the next three years.

He said that lending to small scale farmers countrywide requires a lot of funds, something that the institution doesn’t have at the moment.

“For the bank to be sustainable, we have to be on top of the game with new initiatives that will enable us increase our revenues to enable us reach most of the stakeholders in the industry,” he said.

According to him, when the bank was being established, it suggested a capital threshold of $500 million with the aim that the bank should at least have Sh200 billion annually.

Meanwhile, new Board chairperson Rosebud Kurwijila said that the bank was established with the aim of bringing positive change to the agricultural sector.