Aircraft rally ‘a boon to Tanzania tourism’

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Puma Energy Tanzania in collaboration with a globally integrated midstream and downstream energy company, Puma Group, is hosting the 2016 Vintage Air Rally as it seeks to play an increasingly important role in promoting Tanzania’s tourism.

The event will feature 22 aircraft of the 1920 model.

Each aircraft will carry between two and three pilots to bring the total number of pilots on the trip to 50, according to the general manager for Puma Energy Tanzania, Mr Philippe Corsaletti.

The experienced pilots – who will come from different countries in Europe and America - will cross a number of countries — Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro, on to the island of Zanzibar and over the Victoria Falls before ending in Cape Town, South Africa on December 17.

In Tanzania, said Mr Corsaletti, Vintage Air Rally will land at the Kilimanjaro International Airport on November 28, whereby they will have great time in Tanzania’s national parks as part of their mission. “This will help promote Tanzania’s tourism in a global picture as this rally is being followed by thousands of people around the world. Puma Energy Tanzania is prepared in hosting the team and providing all the necessary required services in terms of fuel and ensuring safe and reliable flights,” he said

The aircraft use Avgas fuel only and Puma is the only supplier of the fuel in the country.

He said the aircraft will refuel at Kilimanjaro, Arusha, Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar, Dodoma, and Songwe before proceeding to Zambia where they will be attended by the Puma Energy Zambia team. According to Corsaletti, Tanzania will make history by being one of the few selected countries in the world where this rally will take place.

Vintage Air Rally involves old aircraft of the 1920s operated by experienced pilots from different corners of the globe.

The Aircrafts used in this kind of a rally require specialized maintenance due to their old age and technology involved.