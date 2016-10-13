Airtel, Nzega MP sign pact to support 350 entrepreneurs

By Citizen Reporter

Nzega. Airtel Tanzania through its youth empowerment programme, Airtel FURSA “Tunakuwezesha” has partnered with the Nzega Urban Trust Fund to set a special youth empowerment programme dubbed WanaNzengo Airtel Fursa. The Fund is a brainchild of the area Member of Parliament Hussein Bashe.

Through their partnership deal, the two institutions will enable youth entrepreneurs based in 10 wards of Nzega Urban Constituency to get access to low interest loans in order to create employment among youth.