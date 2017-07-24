Monday, July 24, 2017

Airtel donates Sh15m science textbooks to Mbeya schools

 

By Citizen Correspondent

Mbeya. Five secondary schools in Mbeya region have received science books worth Sh15 million donated by Airtel Tanzania in collaboration with Tulia Ackson foundation as part of efforts to improve science learning.

Speaking during the handover event on Saturday, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Tulia Ackson said collective efforts from both private and public sectors were still needed to facilitate learning environment and ultimately attain high literacy levels in the country.

“We have witnessed gaps and scarcity of learning materials in most secondary schools where current book ratio sits at 1 book per 5 students.

