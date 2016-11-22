Airtel introduces new internet promotion for festive season

Dar es Salaam. Airtel Tanzania yesterday announced a new promotion that will see its customers getting devices and internet offers for personal use and for gifts to their family and friends.
Known as “Wadatishe Internet”, the new promotion will give Airtel customers the freedom to choose from most affordable devices and data bundles daily, weekly or monthly.
Customers will also be able to purchase smart devices from any Airtel shop in which all devices will be connected to free bundles of up to six months from the date of purchase, according to Airtel public relations manager Jackson Mmbando (gesturing).(