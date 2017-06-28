Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Airtel launches new shop to ease provision of services

 

In Summary

By Citizen Reporter

Korogwe. Airtel Tanzania has opened a retail shop here as part of the mobile operator’s efforts to take services closer to consumers. The company’s Tanga regional sales manager, Mr Habibu Kiango, said:

“ We encourage Korogwe residents to enjoy services such as mobile money, data services, line connection and simcard registration.” Airtel plans to open 2,000 retailer shops across the country this year.

Recently, it launched such shops in Shinyanga, Dodoma, Arusha , Manyara , Dar es Salaam and Morogoro. The firm has been adding new towns and regions to its coverage so that they can enjoy its services.

