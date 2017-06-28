Airtel launches new shop to ease provision of services

By Citizen Reporter

Korogwe. Airtel Tanzania has opened a retail shop here as part of the mobile operator’s efforts to take services closer to consumers. The company’s Tanga regional sales manager, Mr Habibu Kiango, said:

“ We encourage Korogwe residents to enjoy services such as mobile money, data services, line connection and simcard registration.” Airtel plans to open 2,000 retailer shops across the country this year.