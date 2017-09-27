Analysts show importance of women’s sexual in economic growth

By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Investing in women’s sexual health has immense benefits that could help Tanzania to meet its economic growth aspirations, analysts said yesterday, calling upon the government, development partners and corporate bodies to scale up their investments in the sector.

In their key message towards the marking of the World Contraception Day (WCD) 2017, the Tanzania Adolescents and Reproductive Health (TAYARH) said beefing up the funding for sexual and reproductive health (SRH) is the cheapest way to achieve Tanzania’s middle income status aspirations by the year 2025.

TAYARH comprises of ten youth-led organizations that work under a united front to promote reproductive health and advocate the access to contraceptive service to youth across the country.

“We appeal to the government, development partners, international organizations, the private sector and corporate bodies to deepen their investments in ensuring that adolescent and young people enjoy full access to quality SRH information and services and especially contraceptives without prejudice, stigma or discrimination,” the group said yesterday.

Available researches show that from the economic point of view, contraceptive services result into subsequent savings on government-funded primary and secondary education and health services if unintended births were averted.

For instance, in a typical high-mortality, high-fertility African country, the cost of averting a single unintended birth through family planning is more than $368 while the estimated savings to the government is over $440.

TAYARH is specifically asking the government to accelerate implementation of its target to increase the number of facilities offering friendly SRH services from the current 30 to 80 per cent as stated in the Reproductive Maternal Newborn Child and Adolescent (RMNCAH) Plan for the period from 2016 to 2020.

While aware of the impeding religious and socio-cultural norms, the group said the education curriculum in primary and secondary schools should be in such a way that it builds age-appropriate knowledge of young boys and girls so they can prevent themselves from engaging in early sexual activities.

According to the group, early childbearing contributes immensely to the rise of maternal mortality and unsafe abortions in Tanzania, a country where 63 per cent of its 53 million people are youths.

This, they said, is largely driven by low contraceptive use among adolescents, which stands at only 13 per cent.