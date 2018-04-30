Another departure hits key Tesla project

Los Angeles. Leading U.S. electric car maker Tesla has lost its third Autopilot chief, Jim Keller, in less than two years, deepening the company’s Autopilot project crisis.

“Prior to joining Tesla, Jim’s core passion was microprocessor engineering, and he’s now joining a company where he’ll be able to once again focus on this exclusively,” Tesla said in a statement this week.

Tesla was bleeding talent from its Autopilot division. Former head of Tesla’s Autopilot department Sterling Anderson quit the job at the end of 2016. His replacement Chris Lattner, who previously created the Swift programming language at Apple company, only lasted six months before departing last June.

Keller most recently took over the responsibilities of the Autopilot program after Lattner left, but is leaving Tesla as well.

Tesla confirmed that Pete Bannon, a former colleague of Keller at Apple who was among many chip architects that Tesla hired after Keller, is taking over the Autopilot hardware team.

U.S. leading semiconductor chip maker Intel Corporation announced that it was hiring Keller as a senior vice president. Keller will “lead the company’s silicon engineering, which encompasses system-on-chip development and integration,” an Intel press release said.