Arusha TIB Corporate bank branch now open

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The TIB Corporate Bank has opened a new branch in Arusha as it expands its operations and help businesses to get access to the much-needed loans.

The bank – which has registered about 12,000 accounts during the past one year – is currently undertaking various projects in the endeavour to go closer to the clients.

“We want our customers to have an excellent banking experience…This is a premier section where we will offer advanced banking services.

“This section also has space for our customers to conduct their private business meetings,” TIB Corporate Bank managing director Frank Nyabundege said here yesterday.

Recently, TIB Corporate entered into a strategic partnership with Tanzania Postal Bank (TPB) in which the former’s corporate clients around the country will be able to transact using the TPB’s network of 30 full-fledged and 30 mini branches.

Similarly, it also opened a mini branch at Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) in the endeavour to provide exemplary service in the processing of cargo clearing charges.

A subsidiary of the government-owned TIB Development Bank Group, TIB Corporate Bank Ltd is positioned to help the government in its industrialisation drive in the hope of turning Tanzania into a semi-industrialised middle income country by the year 2025.

“There is no bank like TIB in the market.

“Through the development finance institution, the bank offers long term financing for development projects; the corporate bank, provides products that allow businesses to operate smoothly and the brokerage firm offers advisory services for investments,” said Mr Nyabundege in apparent reference to other financial entities within the TIB Group.