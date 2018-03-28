Wednesday, March 28, 2018

Asia markets surge as Wall Street rises

In Summary

Seoul rose 0.6 per cent and the won climbed more than one per cent against the dollar on speculation Kim was visiting Beijing.

Advertisement

Hong Kong. A wave of optimism flowed across Asian markets on Tuesday, tracking a surge on Wall Street, as fears of a US-China trade war receded.

Speculation that Kim Jong Un was on a surprise secret visit to Beijing also lifted spirits -- and the South Korean won -- as the North Korean leader prepares for possible nuclear talks with Donald Trump. Hong Kong added 0.8 per cent and Sydney ended 0.7 per cent higher. Singapore put on 0.4 per cent and Wellington rose 0.9 per cent, while Taipei, Manila and Jakarta were all healthily up.

Seoul rose 0.6 per cent and the won climbed more than one per cent against the dollar on speculation Kim was visiting Beijing. (AFP)

It would be his first trip outside North Korea since assuming power at the end of 2011.

(AFP)


advertisement

In The Headlines

Diamond Platnumz’ Zari in Dar, signs deal with Kedz Tanzania

Socialite Zari Hassan has the Midas touch for whatever she touches turns into gold.

Ban on Diamond Platnumz’ songs to remain

National Arts Council of Tanzania (Basata) has said it has not lifted a ban on some of the songs

  • News
    IPTL’s Habinder Seth to be treated at Muhimbili  
  • News
    Hearing of Tido Mhando’s case to start next month  
  • News
    Preliminary hearing for TTF’s Malinzi case set for next month  
  • News
    Ethiopia ruling coalition picks new boss  