Asia markets surge as Wall Street rises

Hong Kong. A wave of optimism flowed across Asian markets on Tuesday, tracking a surge on Wall Street, as fears of a US-China trade war receded.

Speculation that Kim Jong Un was on a surprise secret visit to Beijing also lifted spirits -- and the South Korean won -- as the North Korean leader prepares for possible nuclear talks with Donald Trump. Hong Kong added 0.8 per cent and Sydney ended 0.7 per cent higher. Singapore put on 0.4 per cent and Wellington rose 0.9 per cent, while Taipei, Manila and Jakarta were all healthily up.

Seoul rose 0.6 per cent and the won climbed more than one per cent against the dollar on speculation Kim was visiting Beijing. (AFP)

It would be his first trip outside North Korea since assuming power at the end of 2011.

(AFP)