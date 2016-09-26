Monday, September 26, 2016

Aviation college plans new campus

 

In Summary

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The Regional Aviation College, a local outfit based in Dar es Salaam, intends to set up a new campus in Arusha to train business management to the aviation personnel.

“We want to bring the business principles in running the aviation companies such as how to win the market”, said the managing director of the college Mr Phillemon Kisamo in an interview.

The college has already spent Sh20 million to acquire and equip the proposed training centre at Meru Plaza building along the Dodoma road and is currently awaiting authorization from the National Council for Technical Education (Nacte).

Should all the registration process be finalized, the training will commence in January next year with the initial enrolment of 50 students later rising to 100, he explained. Mr Kisamo, the former commercial pilot who at one time was the chief pilot and managing director of PrecisionAir, said although the aviation sector in Tanzania was growing, it was short of personnel to manage it profitably.


