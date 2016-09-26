Aviation college plans new campus

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The Regional Aviation College, a local outfit based in Dar es Salaam, intends to set up a new campus in Arusha to train business management to the aviation personnel.

“We want to bring the business principles in running the aviation companies such as how to win the market”, said the managing director of the college Mr Phillemon Kisamo in an interview.

The college has already spent Sh20 million to acquire and equip the proposed training centre at Meru Plaza building along the Dodoma road and is currently awaiting authorization from the National Council for Technical Education (Nacte).