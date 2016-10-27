BOA, gas company ink Sh14bn loan deal

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Bank of Africa Tanzania (BOA) has entered into an agreement with different companies including Lake Gas Tanzania Limited that will see the bank availing a total loan of $6.5 million (about Sh14 billion) for expansion of the latter’s Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) terminal in Tanga.

The terminal is already fully operational and vessels are berthing and offloading LPG directly to Lake Gas Terminal but the agreement seeks to expand it and increase its capacity.

The group managing director for the Bank of Africa, Mr Amine Bouabid said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the move is meant to cater for a growing demand for LPG in the country.

“Currently, total LPG importation in Tanzania stands at 12,000 metric tonnes per month but it is growing at 25 per cent per annum so with this agreement, we will be able to satisfy demand,” he said. Morocco investors own a controlling share in BOA. The bank also operates in, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, DRC, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Madagascar, Mali, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Togo, Uganda and France. Apart from the LPG terminal, BOA also struck a deal with Superstar Forwarders Company Limted and with Comprehensive Community Based Rehabilitation Tanzania (CCBRT).

In the $6 million (about Sh12.8 billion) agreement with Superstar, BOA will support the expansion plan of the company’s logistic trucks that will be transporting oil from Tanzania to landlocked countries. As for CCBRT, the bank will support the construction of a private clinic which will enable the hospital to diversify its sources of revenue.

He said for a country’s economy to grow, it needs to have healthy financial sector.

Morocco for instance, has only 20 healthy financial institutions which are well positioned to cater to the needs of the productive sector. This is contrary to Tanzania which has almost 50 commercial banks of different capital levels.