Bajaj distributor opens showroom

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Sunbeam Auto Ltd, the sole and authorized distributor in Tanzania of the Bajaj intra-city range, has launched its new showroom and workshop in Dar es Salaam, the company said at the weekend.

The company has also introduced a new Bajaj brand, the Bajaj Qute, which is manufactured by India’s Bajaj Auto.

The Indian High Commissioner, Mr Sandeep Arya, presided at the showroom and workshop launch in the city recently during an event that was also attended by the a senior vice president for Bajaj Auto in Africa, Mr Krishna Grihapathy and the Karimjee Jivanjee group managing director, Mr Vinod Rustagi.

Speaking during the event, the executive director of Sunbeam Auto Ltd, Mr Yusuph Karimje, said the inauguration of the new Sunbeam showroom marked the first major milestone in the start the Bajaj intracity distributorship in the country and the company’s relationship with India’s Bajaj Auto.

Sunbeam Auto is the newest company within the Karimjee Jivanjee Group - which is this year celebrating its 191st anniversary since it established its business in Zanzibar in 1825.