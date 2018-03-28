BancABC announces plans to make borrowing inexpensive

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. BancABC, which is part of London-listed entity Atlas Mara, has announced a reduction in lending rates aimed at easing the repayment burden and increasing borrowing for existing and new customers with effect from April 1.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam, BancABC managing director Dana Botha said they would be reducing their lending rates for term loans, overdrafts and mortgages for customers of a good standing.

“Last year, most banks experienced liquidity challenges, which ultimately affected their lending capabilities. For a couple of months now the government through BoT has stepped up and has been advocating the reduction of lending rates from commercial banks through reducing regulatory requirements such as statutory minimum reverse, discount rates, treasury bills and lending to banks at lower rates. This has made lending more affordable for individuals, SMEs and corporates, thereby boosting their businesses. We’re glad to be amongst the first banks to announce this move,” he said.

“High lending rates have been a challenge to majority of Tanzanians, especially the middle class, but we now believe even those who could not borrow can use this opportunity to boost their businesses and improve lives,” he noted.

According to Dana, the new measures by the government will stimulate growth by encouraging banks to lend rather than invest in Treasury and government bonds and will attract borrowers, he added.

The banks’ head of Retail and Commercial Banking, Ms Joyce Malai, said the bank was serving over 60,000 retail customers through different products.

“With this new move it gives us an opportunity to cross-sell and attract even more products per customer with a key focus on more affordable mortgage rates which has seen complaints from middle class Tanzanians. We also take this opportunity to support our SME and Corporate customers with affordable loans and Overdrafts from one of the best financial institutions in the country,” she said.

“Today’s announcement is a key milestone for BancABC and will align our vision of being the premier financial service institution in Sub- Saharan Africa and obtain top 5 market position in countries in which we operate,” said Mr Malai.