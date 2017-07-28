Bank M celebrates decade of steady achievements

By By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Bank M marked its tenth anniversary yesterday with the management saying it has registered massive achievements during the period than what has ever been recorded by any financial institution in Tanzania’s history.

Chief executive officer Jacqueline Woiso said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that Bank M’s assets crossed the Sh1 trillion-mark last year.

“Ours was the first bank in Tanzania’s history to cross Sh1 trillion-mark in total assets in less than ten years. The closest any other bank has taken to reach this landmark is 17 years,” she said, noting that Bank M also became the first financial entity in Tanzania’s history to start registering profits within the second year of operations.

In ten years, Bank M has managed to acquire a position as one of Tanzania’s top 10 commercial financial institutions.

“We have a high benchmark in performance and we have managed to attain incomparable successes. The bank has consistently recorded one of the highest growth rates in the banking sector. We closed the year 2016 with a robust performance. In terms of service delivery, we became the first bank in Tanzania to operate from 8am to 8pm and from Sunday to Sunday,” said Bank M’s CEO.

In the community development front, Bank M is partnering with high calibre partners in facilitating various projects in health, education, water and sanitation as well as in environmental conservation and promotion of local artists and entrepreneurs. This is done through its corporate social initiative that is known as Money @heart.

During the past ten years, said Ms Woiso, Bank M has also received a number of internationally-recognised awards in the banking & finance industry.