Bank hopes to attract 1,000 more depositors

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. I & M Bank is optimistic of raising its number of depositors by 1,000 to 10,000 by the end of this year. The six-year old bank has 9,000, 500 of them using mobile banking services.

The bank’s optimism of increasing the number of customers and users of mobile banking is backed by new marketing strategies.

That was said by the bank’s chief executive officer, Mr Baseer Mohammed, during the second draw yesterday. The draw was part of a campaign to inculcate a culture of savings. “It is our hope, with our three-month campaign of which customers stand a chance to win Sh20 million each month, the number of customers will rise,” he said.

“Since it was launched last year, the campaign has received a good response and wide recognition from various segments.”