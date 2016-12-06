Tuesday, December 6, 2016

Bank increases fixed deposit upfront rates to 16pc

BancABC’s head of retail and business banking,

BancABC’s head of retail and business banking, Ms Joyce Malai, speaks in Dar es Salaam yesterday. With her is the head of markets and treasury, Mr Burton Mwasamengo. PHOTO | THE CITIZEN CORRESPONDENT 

In Summary

  • The BancABC head of retail and business banking, Mrs Joyce Malai, said the annual interest rate of up to 16 per cent will apply to customers who open fixed deposit accounts this month.
  • Such customers, she said, will be paid up-front interest as a gift to use for all their festive needs while their principal amounts remain secure until maturity.
Advertisement
By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. BancABC yesterday introduced a special festive season gift that will see it giving up to 16 per cent interest up front on structured fixed deposit accounts.

The BancABC head of retail and business banking, Mrs Joyce Malai, said the annual interest rate of up to 16 per cent will apply to customers who open fixed deposit accounts this month.

Such customers, she said, will be paid up-front interest as a gift to use for all their festive needs while their principal amounts remain secure until maturity.

“This is the best offer in the market so far and we want to encourage our customers and even those who do not have accounts with us to take advantage of this festive season offer,” she said.

To open an account, one will be required to visit any of the bank’s branches located at Uhuru, Quality Centre, Kariakoo and Arusha.

ABC Holdings Limited is the parent company of a number of sub-Saharan Africa banks operating under the BancABC brand, which offers a diverse range of financial services including personal, business and corporate banking, as well as asset management, stockbroking, and treasury services.

In 2014, Atlas Mara acquired a significant majority stake in ABC Holdings.

BancABC pursues its vision to be the preferred banking partner in Africa by offering world class financial solutions – to the benefit of all its stakeholders.


advertisement

In The Headlines

1  hour ago

Prepare for major cholera outbreak, government warns

Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu yesterday warned of a possible outbreak of cholera across the

41 minutes ago

Why anti-corruption law is not tough enough : Minister

The anti-corruption law is not tough enough because it does not compel culprits to surrender

  • News
    Magufuli holds talks with top Boeing official  
  • News
    Ambitious plan to light rural households  
  • News
    Deliver or lose credibility, Lowassa warns councillors  
  • News
    Cervical cancer vaccine for teens in the pipeline  