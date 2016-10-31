Bank loans to benefit 3,000 in two districts

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Ruvuma-based soybean growers will start receiving loans from commercial banks next month to boost production of the crop.

The Private Agricultural Sector Support (Pass) said its guaranteed loans will benefit some 3,000 farmers in two districts of Namtumbo and Songea Rural.

Pass is a non-profit organization which facilitates access to credit among farmers and guarantees their loans, among other functions, to stimulate investment and growth in commercial agriculture and related sectors.

“We have already visited the potential loan beneficiaries who have formed 25 groups...our target is to have the loans disbursed as early as November,” said Pass Business Development Manager Mr Hamis Mmomi at the weekend.

He cited National Microfinance Bank (NMB) and Akiba Commercial Bank as the financial institutions that were willing to finance the farmers.

He added that Pass was in the process of writing business plans for the farmers’ groups to qualify for the bank loans.

The new financing will add impetus on an ambitious Soya ni Pesa (SNP) project, which the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) Tanzania is implementing under the auspices of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

According to Mr Mmomi, Tanzania which has been growing soybeans since the early 1990s, remains with huge, yet untapped potential for domestic production and processing, given the right investments.

He said the envisaged soybean producers will enjoy the readily available and reliable market for their produce, with Silverland Tanzania Limited, an Iringa-based chick food manufacturer offering to buy the entire product. Soybeans, which are less costly and more nutritious, have become the most preferred input in animal feed manufacturing.

Pass Managing Director Mr Nicomed Bohay decried financing constraints, which he said were impeding growers from meeting the market demand.