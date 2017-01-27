Bank rallies support from councils

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The DCB Commercial Bank has called upon Dar es Salaam’s municipals to continue depositing their money with the bank to sustain its profitability trend.

The 15-year old bank was established by Dar es Salaam City Council in partnership with the city’s then three municipal councils of Temeke, Kinondoni and Ilala. Even after it went public by listing its shares at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) in 2008, the four retained a reasonable shareholding in the bank.

Launching two products on Wednesday, its managing director, Dr Edmund Mkwawa, said DCB Bank has seen its deposits going down since the municipal councils transferred their money from the financial entity and opened accounts with the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) in response to the new government’s directive. “The decision by the government to transfer the funds has had a negative impact on our business which relies heavily on funds from municipal councils,” he said.

He said it will be unfair for the municipal councils to see the bank, which currently boasts of a capital of Sh33 billion, to die.

Each of the four municipal councils owns shares worth at least Sh300 million in the bank.

Reacting to the appeal, the Kinondoni mayor Mr Benjamini Sitta promised that his municipal will make use of the bank’s services in all development projects. “We created it and we raised it. It is also our task to protect it so that it does not die,” he said.

The two products, which the bank launched on Wednesday included DCB Jirani Agent and DCB Pesa.

According to the bank’s board chairman, Mr Paul Rupia, the two products seek to increase deposits by helping it to reach out to more and more clients.