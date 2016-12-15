Bank to aid financial technology businesses

By Citizen Correspondent @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Applications have opened for the Barclays Accelerator programme

The programme is aimed at uncovering the next M-Pesa or Paypal by working with exceptional fintech entrepreneurs innovating Africa’s financial services industry.

This collaboration between Barclays Africa and Techstars offers a an opportunity to 10 qualifying fintech startups, which will take part in a 13-week programme beginning in May next year, the bank said in a statement issued yesterday.

The Barclays Accelerator first came to Africa at the beginning of this year and Barclays Africa signed initial collaboration agreements with seven of the 10 startups that were part of the programme.

The bank’s business, data and technology executive Yasaman Hadjibashi says: “Africa has tremendous untapped potential to not only pioneer its own creative solutions for its unique contexts but to also create solutions that the rest of the world can adopt for their own contexts.”

According to a report, 29 per cent of investment in African tech startups goes to those focused on fintech, suggesting a substantial opportunity for innovative ventures in the sector.