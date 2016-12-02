Banks to inject Sh1.5trn into financing agriculture

Dodoma. The government is discussing with three commercial banks with a view to seeing how they can extend support to post harvest infrastructure for improved value chain in agriculture.

The minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Development, Dr Charles Tizeba, said here yesterday that the government was discussing with the National Microfinance Bank (NMB), the CRDB Bank and the Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA).

“Under the discussions, NMB has agreed to disburse Sh500 billion while CRDB will provide $460 million (about Sh994 billion) in support of post-harvest value chain addition and other areas in agriculture. CBA will also support the initiative,” he said.

Dr Tizeba was speaking here yesterday during the official opening of an annual meeting for members of the Agricultural Non-State Actors Forum (Ansaf).

It is estimated that farmers in Tanzania lose up to 42 per cent of their harvests to pests (weevils and others) during storage.

Recently, tomato farmers became vivid victims of post-harvest losses when their produce failed to find the market in a timely manner and, with a lack of proper storage facilities, most of their yields ended perishing.

Dr Tizeba is hopeful that the coming of commercial banks to support post-harvest projects will be a game changer.

“We are in the final stage of discussions before the banks release the funds. Though the sector poses some risks to commercial banks, they have agreed with us that they will provide the much-needed loans to farmers,” he said