Barclays opens new branch, says to remain in Tanzania

 

By Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Barclays Bank Tanzania has opened a new branch in Dar es Salaam.

The new branch is located at Alpha House on Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road. The bank said it will remain in the country following confidence in the growth and direction of Tanzania’s economy.

Tanzanian business is the strongest Barclays franchise in Africa, the bank said in a statement yesterday. “Barclays is fully committed to serving the Tanzania’s market. As you may have seen in the past two weeks.

With the opening of the new branch means we can leverage on the social and economic development in Dar es salaam region and beyond,” said the bank’s Managing Director Abdi Mohamed


