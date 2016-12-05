Barclays targets 3,000 graduates in jobs plan

By Citizen Correspondent @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Barclays Bank Tanzania has launched an initiative that seeks to train 3,000 graduates on work and entrepreneurship skills.

The three-year ‘ready to work’ programme will offer workshops and drop-in advice services for young people aged 15 to35 online to support the graduates becoming competitive in the job market as well as getting entrepreneurship tips, the bank said in a statement yesterday.

The initiative has been launched in eight higher learning institutions and will be extended to cover 3,000 graduates in other institutions across the country. “A good number of young people across the country have told us they don’t feel employable, and feel uncertain, lack confidence and are not getting the support and advice they need.