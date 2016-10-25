Bayport celebrates 10 years of service

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Credit provider Bayport Financial Services is celebrating 10 years of operations as the firm is considered one of the ‘large tax payers’ in Tanzania.

The company paid over Sh7 billion as taxes in 2014, according to a statement issued yesterday. Bayport Tanzania which has approximately 518 000 customers is among ten subsidiaries of the Bayport Group that provides financial solutions to formally and informally employed individuals in emerging markets.

The group’s services promote financial inclusion for people who are unable to access traditional banking services or the under-banked. Having started its first operations in Zambia in 2001, the Bayport Group operations are currently in seven African countries and two in Latin America. These countries are Zambia, Uganda, Ghana, Tanzania, Botswana, South Africa, Mozambique, Colombia, and Mexico. According to Bayport Tanzania Chief Executive Officer Mr John Mbaga, the firm disbursed over Sh48 billion during the 2015 financial year alone.

“Our desire is to improve the lives of our customers and give them opportunities that will benefit not just them but their children and future generations,” said Mr Mbaga.

“We support them by focusing on short-term cash flow relief, which in turn helps families towards increasing and lasting financial wellness,” he added.