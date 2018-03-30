Friday, March 30, 2018

Bluekey Seidor launches software for transport, logistics

Mala Bhatt, Managing Director for Bluekey

In Summary

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Bluekey Seidor will next month launch its SAP Business One Transportation Management solution in Tanzania that specifically targets the Kenyan market.

SAP Business One Transportation Management is an affordable, easy-to-use business management solution and a comprehensive solution that is designed to efficiently manage every aspect of transportation business.

Key benefits include, among others; better control and insight over vehicle maintenance, increased profits through precise costing and streamlined processes.

Other benefits include an improved compliance management, improved control and management over drivers and improved journey management.

It is designed specifically for small and midsize businesses and allows businesses to manage critical business functions in one integrated system - eliminating the need for multiple spreadsheets or disparate systems. SAP Business One is powerful tool that can help transport companies achieve a competitive edge through streamlined processes and end-to-end control over all functions of the businesses.

It also provides a platform for companies to run more efficiently and effectively - providing complete visibility into operational performance to monitor costs and optimise asset utilisation. “In the age of instant gratification and immediate access to information, customers’ expectations have transformed. Customers are now demanding quicker, reliable, accessible and more efficient transport and logistics solutions.” says Mala Bhatt, Managing Director for Bluekey Seidor East Africa. “In order for businesses in this industry to maintain a competitive edge over new entrants, it has become standard to adopt integrated technologies to increase efficiency,” she said.

