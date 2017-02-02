Brewer: We’ll deploy modern technology on environment

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Breweries Limited Group said yesterday it will deploy more of the environmental friendly technologies as it seeks to play an increasingly important role in implementation of the United Nations’ (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The 193 member States of the UN adopted the SDGs in September 2015 in a new global agenda to end poverty by 2030 and pursue a sustainable future.

Some of the SDGs – which corporate bodies are meant to play a role – include the one on Climate whereby countries are obliged to take action to combat climate change and its impacts by regulating emissions and promoting developments in renewable energy.

There are also goals on Clean Water and Sanitation as well as on Sustainable Cities and Communities which are also directly linked to operations of businesses.

The TBL Group’s manufacturing development manager, Mr Charles Nkondola, said the company will strive to make use of non-pollutant technology during production as a way of abiding by the goals.

To reduce 130 tonnes of carbon emission annually, TBL Group has started applying environmental friendly modern technology in production using energy produced by solar at its Mbeya plant while at its Mwanza plant, it produces energy using rice hulls.