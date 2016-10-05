Brewer injects Sh170m into 2 safe water projects

Dar es Salaam. About 65,000 residents of Temeke in Dar es Salaam and Likamba in Arusha will soon enjoy free clean and safe water as Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) extends its community water project to more areas.

The brewer said in a statement yesterday that it is injecting Sh170 million to construct and commission two water projects in Likamba and Temeke.

The aim is to ease water scarcity in the two areas.

The two water projects are part of the company’s community support programme known as Water of Life which is aimed at giving communities across the country easy access to clean and safe water, according to SBL corporate relations director John Wanyancha.

Over one million Tanzanians have benefitted from the programme in the past four years.

The project has been undertaken in Iringa, Kilimanjaro, Mwanza, Tanga, Ruvuma, Dar es Salaam, Coast and Dodoma regions.

A typical SBL Water of Life project consists of a borehole and its systems, solar water pump and a water tank that can produce 45,000 litres of water per every six hours.

“Over the years, we have seen lives of families and communities turn around both socially and economically from these water projects especially girls and women who no longer spend long hours on finding clean water. Their time is instead better spent in attending school and other domestic chores,” Mr Wanyancha said.

The SBL social support strategy also focuses on providing educational support to children from poor families, environmental protection, promotion of responsible drinking.