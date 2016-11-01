Tuesday, November 1, 2016

British PM backs Bank of England boss Carney

British Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday

British Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday threw her weight behind Bank of England governor Mark Carney, who faces intense speculation over his future. 

  • Carney began his tenure in 2013, stressing his intention to serve only five years of an eight-year term for personal reasons, meaning he would step down in 2018. But in late 2015, he refused to rule out staying for the full eight years in the run-up to the Brexit referendum in June this year.
May’s intervention came as British media was divided over Carney’s fate -- with competing weekend claims over whether he was set to announce his departure amid tensions following Britain’s vote in favour of exiting the European Union. “The prime minister has been clear in her support for the governor, the work he is doing for the country,” May’s official spokeswoman told reporters.

“It’s clearly a decision for him but the prime minister would certainly be supportive of him going on beyond his five years.”

The Sunday Times, citing senior figures who had worked closely with the governor, reported that he was “disillusioned” with May’s Conservative government and criticism over his stance since the Brexit vote on June 23. The Financial Times, however, said he was “ready” to serve a full eight-year term, reporting that Carney had told friends he was readying a statement to end what it called “damaging” speculation. (AFP)

