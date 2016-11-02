British energy majors positive about profits

London. BP and Shell announced upbeat quarterly profits yesterday, as both kept a tight rein on costs, but warned over the impact of low oil prices.

BP’s underlying replacement cost profit - the benchmark industry measure, which excludes exceptional items and oil price fluctuations - tumbled 49 per cent to $933 million in three months to September. However, that beat expectations of $719.2 million, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Shell added that its profit, excluding one-off items and on a current cost-of-supplies basis, which also strips out the changing value of oil inventories, advanced 17 per cent to $2.79 billion.

That eclipsed forecasts of $1.79 billion, as the group was aided by rising output and cost-cutting after its takeover of rival BG Group.

In reaction, Shell’s ‘B’ share price rallied 4.0 per cent, but BP sagged 2.0 per cent on London’s falling stock market.

“BP and Shell both delivered improved figures in the third quarter, but there are yet risks in the oil market as prices remain under pressure,” said ETX analyst Neil Wilson.

“Drilling down to key fundamentals, oil producers have to cut costs to survive in a lower-for-longer price environment.” For its part, BP cut 2016 capital expenditure to $16 billion compared with the previous guidance of between $17 billion and $19 billion.

It warned oil refining margins would continue taking a hit in the final three months of 2016, but production would increase slightly.