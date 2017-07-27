CAG hands over 11 audited reports to United Nations

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has submitted 11 reports that it has audited from various United Nations (UN) bodies for the year ending December 31, 2016.

Controller and Auditor General (CAG) Mussa Assad presented the reports during the 71st United Nations Board of Auditors (UNBoA) meeting in New York on Tuesday.

The reports, along with 17 others – which were prepared by national audit bodies for Germany and India – were reviewed and approved during the meeting, a statement from the CAG’s office said yesterday.

Prof Assad is a member of the UNBoA along with his counterparts Shashi Kant Sharma, from India, and Kay Scheller, from Germany.

According to the statement, Tanzania audited the financial statements for the United Nations Development Programme, United Nations Population Fund, United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, UN-Women, UNRWA- for Workers, United Nations Capital Development Fund and the UN-Habitat.

Others were the United Nations Environment Programme, the United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia and International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals.

During the meeting, the three UNBoA members also met UN Secretary General António Guterres who informed them that the UNBoA was making structural and performance modifications that were meant to reduce bureaucracy and increase efficiency without weakening controls.

The UN audit body was decentralising and delegating responsibilities to lower levels.

“We continue to make improvements aimed at strengthening the United Nations in its implementing pillars including enhancing peace and security, human rights and development in the world,” Mr Guterres is quoted as saying, adding that the body will continue to promote equality and fight gender violence.

“I understand the importance of auditors in helping to achieve the goals of the United Nations and a key ingredient for the country to provide information,” he added.